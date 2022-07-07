ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.70 ($6.98) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.25). 8,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.06 ($7.35).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $761.54 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

