Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average of $450.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.