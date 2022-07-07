Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,075 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $148,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.82. 5,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,210. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

