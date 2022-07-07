Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,385,912. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

