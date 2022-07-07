AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 4,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

