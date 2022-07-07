AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

AeroVironment stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

