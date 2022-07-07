Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,413 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

