Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

