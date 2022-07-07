Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,533,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $334.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.