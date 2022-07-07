Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $70,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $200.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

