Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

TJX stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

