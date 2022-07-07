Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $878,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 150,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

