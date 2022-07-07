Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 167.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,491,680. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

