Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

