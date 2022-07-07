Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Shares of A traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.15. 1,221,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 52,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 975,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after buying an additional 148,684 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

