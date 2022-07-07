Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

