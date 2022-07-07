Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average is $253.31. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

