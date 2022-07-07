Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $312.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

