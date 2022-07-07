Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 450,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,425,599 shares.The stock last traded at $33.08 and had previously closed at $34.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.