AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 197,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 360,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.48.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $67,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,577 shares of company stock valued at $229,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 466,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.