Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Compass Point

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

