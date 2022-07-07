Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $30.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $31.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

