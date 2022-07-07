Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.