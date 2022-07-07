AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $5.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 60.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.83.

AMC stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.72.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

