Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.06. 170,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

