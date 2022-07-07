Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 4,518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 71,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,265. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

