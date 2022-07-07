América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708,226 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $20.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
