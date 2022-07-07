América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708,226 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

