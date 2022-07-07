American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 0.2%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.81. 2,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000.

