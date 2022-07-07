American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

