Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 9.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 53,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,615,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,649 shares of company stock worth $285,361. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amyris by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Amyris by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

