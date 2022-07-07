Analysts Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT at $3.60

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.60 ($3.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.