Analysts Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT at $3.60

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.60 ($3.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.
Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco BPM (BNCZF)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.