Analysts Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) PT at $1,500.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYLOF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.65) to GBX 1,350 ($16.35) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.80) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.