Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$70.58

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$29.25 and a 1 year high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

