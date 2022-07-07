AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 3,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $577.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.14.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

