Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 450 ($5.45) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:APF traded up GBX 4.74 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 144.34 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,161. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.57 million and a P/E ratio of 962.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.64.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

