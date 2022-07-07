Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,662 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

BUD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,469. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

