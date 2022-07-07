Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anima from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.21) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

