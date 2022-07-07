Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 26810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)
