Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 26810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

