ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,961.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 328,093 shares of company stock worth $754,828. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

