Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert T. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

