Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 284,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 455,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arko by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arko by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

