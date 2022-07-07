Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,019. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.