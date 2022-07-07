Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded up $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $620.05. 1,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,418. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.01. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

