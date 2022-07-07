Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.22. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 254.62 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $9,720,744. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

