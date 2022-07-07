ARMOR 1-Day Volume Tops $23,673.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $23,673.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.01288504 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00136770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034234 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

