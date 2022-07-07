Arqma Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Arqma has a total market cap of $84,067.46 and approximately $158.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,979.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.88 or 0.05838471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00245710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00621431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00518597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,869,234 coins and its circulating supply is 13,824,690 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

