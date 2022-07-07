Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.79

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 1160624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $15,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

