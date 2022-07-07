Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Wolfhart Hauser Purchases 3,243 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,241.73).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($19.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,631.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.18. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,228 ($26.98). The firm has a market cap of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

ABF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.94) to GBX 2,300 ($27.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,940 ($23.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($26.18).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.