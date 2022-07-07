Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Wolfhart Hauser Purchases 3,243 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,241.73).
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($19.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,631.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.18. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,228 ($26.98). The firm has a market cap of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.50.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
