Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) vs. Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Critical Analysis

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Atlantia alerts:

This table compares Atlantia and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantia and Foxtons Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantia 0 4 0 0 2.00 Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantia currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 91.36%. Given Atlantia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlantia is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantia and Foxtons Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.81 -$1.34 billion N/A N/A Foxtons Group $173.91 million 0.91 -$8.48 million N/A N/A

Foxtons Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantia.

Dividends

Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantia has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantia beats Foxtons Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantia (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgages arrangement and related products, mortgage advisory, and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.