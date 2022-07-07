Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $80.19. 29,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,268. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

